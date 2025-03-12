Red car ploughs into brick wall in front of property in Southsea

A car has smashed into the front of a property this morning.

A picture has shown emergency services responding to an incident in Kingsley Road, Southsea, this morning (March 12).

A red car has crashed into a wall at a property in Kingsley Road, Southsea.placeholder image
A red car has crashed into a wall at a property in Kingsley Road, Southsea. | Contrib

A red car has crashed into the wall at the front of a property and as a result, a large portion of the wall has been knocked down.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “This was a minor injury collision in which a Renault Clio collided with a brick wall in Kingsley Road. Police were called at 8.05am this morning.”

