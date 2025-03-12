A car has smashed into the front of a property this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A picture has shown emergency services responding to an incident in Kingsley Road, Southsea, this morning (March 12).

A red car has crashed into a wall at a property in Kingsley Road, Southsea. | Contrib

A red car has crashed into the wall at the front of a property and as a result, a large portion of the wall has been knocked down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “This was a minor injury collision in which a Renault Clio collided with a brick wall in Kingsley Road. Police were called at 8.05am this morning.”