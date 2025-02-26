Red Funnel's electric ferry marks major milestone as it enters delivery stage

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 19:01 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 19:01 BST

Red Funnel Ferries and Artemis Technologies have reached an ‘exciting milestone’ to create a new electric ferry.

Red Funnel Ferries and Artemis Technologies have announced they have reached the delivery stage of a next generation electric ferry.

Fran Collins, CEO of Red Funnel, said: "We’re thrilled to have reached this exciting milestone in our partnership with Artemis Technologies.

Red Funnel Ferries and Artemis Technologies have announced the successful completion of the first phase of their partnership, announced in July 2024 - which will see the creation of an electric ferry. The Artemis EF-24 Passenger ferry is a groundbreaking high-performance electric foiling vessel, which operates with zero emissions.
Red Funnel Ferries and Artemis Technologies have announced the successful completion of the first phase of their partnership, announced in July 2024 - which will see the creation of an electric ferry. The Artemis EF-24 Passenger ferry is a groundbreaking high-performance electric foiling vessel, which operates with zero emissions. | Red Funnel

“Moving into the delivery phase is the next step in updating our fleet to align with our long-term sustainability and decarbonisation goals while also providing a resilient lifeline service for our customers

“We are extremely excited to embark on this journey together and are delighted to be working with Artemis Technologies at the forefront of sustainable ferry travel, paving the way for generations to come.”

The Artemis EF-24 passenger ferry is a groundbreaking high-performance electric foiling vessel, which operates with zero emissions. Designed for a new generation of clean, sustainable ferry travel, it sets a new standard for efficiency.

Red Funnel’s newest fleet addition will make history as the first zero-emissions commercial service connecting the South Coast and the Isle of Wight.

Leanna Lakes, operations director at Red Funnel, said: "This is an incredibly exciting moment for the Isle of Wight and for Red Funnel, and I have no doubt that the team will carry this project over the line with the same passion and dedication that has brought us to this stage.

“The introduction of this cutting-edge technology presents a huge opportunity for Red Funnel to lead the way in sustainable ferry travel, setting new standards for the industry.”

For more information about the new ferry, click here.

