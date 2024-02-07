Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Temporary repairs are being carried out at The Hard Interchange tomorrow night (February 8) for one night. Portsmouth City Council (PCC) and workers from Colas are trying to solve continued safety issues at the bus station. The local authority said they are "discussing ways to build a permanent solution to the ongoing problems with the surface layer of the interchange with the companies who originally dealt with the design and construction".

Workers at The Hard Interchange making repairs on October 18 2019. Picture: Terry Pearson

Workers were instructed in 2020 to fix the tarmac apron, with part of the terminal'[s parking surface sinking. PCC said at the time that the £9.2m superstructure was not at risk of sinking. In 2021, it was revealed that the council had spent tens of thousands of pounds on temporary fixes at different times - to ensure the "continued and safe operation" of the transport hub.

Martin Lavers, the council's assistant director for regeneration, said: "We're sorry to inconvenience local residents and businesses with this work but it's essential that we carry out the temporary repairs and we're very grateful for everyone's patience and understanding. Our aim is to completely replace the surface which will alleviate the current problems and enable the interchange to withstand wear and tear for many years to come. However, we need to complete discussions with the designer and contractor before we can start on a more permanent solution. In the meantime, we will continue to make small repairs to keep it operational."