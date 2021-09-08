Workers at The Hard Interchange making repairs on October 18 2019. Picture: Terry Pearson

Temporary surfacing repairs will be carried out at the Hard Interchange from tonight for one night.

The work will fix damage caused to the road surface to ensure the ‘continued and safe operation’ of the transport hub, which opened in May 2017 at a cost of £9.2m to the council.

Since then it has undergone 11 repair jobs - mainly to its surface. A freedom of information request submitted by The News last year revealed the total spend on repairs by the council to be £163,773.54.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, the council’s traffic and transport boss, said: ‘We're sorry for the inconvenience caused to local residents and businesses while temporary repairs are undertaken, and we're very grateful for their patience and understanding.’

Previously concerns have been raised that the surface of the harbourside site, is sinking, although the council has confirmed this did not apply to the structure of the hub as well.

It is the council’s intention to completely replace its surface – although this was held up by the coronavirus pandemic - and it is currently in discussion with the companies who dealt with the original design to create a permanent solution.

Cllr Stagg added: ‘Our aim is to replace the surface completely. This will alleviate the current problems, so that the interchange can withstand wear and tear for many years to come.

‘To do this, we need to complete discussions with the designer and contractor which have unfortunately been delayed due to the pandemic. The ongoing costs for temporary repairs are part of the current discussions.’

The freedom of information request also revealed throughout 2018 a total of two repairs were carried out – costing £28,772.59.

In 2019 five jobs were carried out on the surface of the interchange – at a cost of £54,613.73.

And in 2020 three jobs cost £74,231.57

Anyone that has any questions or concerns about the resurfacing should contact the contractor, Colas, on 023 9231 0900.

Designer RoC Consulting and contractor Osborne were responsible for the hub's original design.

