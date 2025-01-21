Road closed after crash near A27 in Emsworth causes driver delays

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 15:03 GMT
A road has been closed after a crash near the A27 in Emsworth.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on Emsworth Common Road both ways between Monks Hill and Aldsworth Common Road.”

More details when we get them.

since 1877
