Road closed after vehicle knocks down telegraph pole - near scene of A3 car fire
As reported, a car fire on the A3 northbound was reported around 6pm. AA Traffic News said of the incident yesterday: “Road blocked, entry ramp closed and slow traffic due to car fire on A3 Northbound from A283 to Elstead Road (Hurtmore turn off).”
Then a few hours later just before midnight on the B3001 Milford Road - which adjoins the nearby A3 - a vehicle knocked down a telegraph pole. The road remains closed both ways today.
The AA said: “Road closed due to emergency telecoms repairs on B3001 Milford Road both ways from Ham Lane to Springhill. Following an accident on Saturday evening which knocked down a telegraph pole.”
