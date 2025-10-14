BREAKING: Road closed as emergency services respond to serious crash involving cyclist in Hilsea

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2025, 12:34 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 12:48 BST

Emergency services have raced to a serious crash this afternoon (October 14) involving a cyclist.

London Road, between St Chad’s Avenue junction and Hewett Road junction, has been closed off by police following a serious crash this afternoon involving a cyclist.

Police and the ambulance service are both at the scene of the incident, which took place directly opposite Allied pharmacy, and drivers are being redirected while they provide medical care to the casualty.

There are delays in the area as a result of the crash and traffic is being diverted.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for more information.

Police have cordoned off part of London Road, Hilsea, following a serious collision involving a cyclist.

London Road, Hilsea

Police have cordoned off part of London Road, Hilsea, following a serious collision involving a cyclist. | Habibur Rahman

Police have cordoned off part of London Road, Hilsea, following a serious collision involving a cyclist.

London Road, Hilsea

Police have cordoned off part of London Road, Hilsea, following a serious collision involving a cyclist. | Habibur Rahman

Police have cordoned off part of London Road, Hilsea, following a serious collision. Picture: Habibur Rahman

London Road

Police have cordoned off part of London Road, Hilsea, following a serious collision. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Police have cordoned off part of London Road, Hilsea, following a serious collision. Picture: Habibur Rahman

London Road

Police have cordoned off part of London Road, Hilsea, following a serious collision. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Police have cordoned off part of London Road, Hilsea, following a serious collision. Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. London Road

Police have cordoned off part of London Road, Hilsea, following a serious collision. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Related topics:TrafficPortsmouthPolice
