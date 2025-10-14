London Road, between St Chad’s Avenue junction and Hewett Road junction, has been closed off by police following a serious crash this afternoon involving a cyclist.

Police and the ambulance service are both at the scene of the incident, which took place directly opposite Allied pharmacy, and drivers are being redirected while they provide medical care to the casualty.

There are delays in the area as a result of the crash and traffic is being diverted.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for more information.

. London Road, Hilsea Police have cordoned off part of London Road, Hilsea, following a serious collision involving a cyclist. | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

