Road closed both ways after two-car crash in Chichester
A road has been closed both ways after a two-car crash this afternoon.
The incident happened around 1.30pm on the A285 Station Road in Petworth, part of the Chichester district. Traffic delays are being reported.
AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A285 Station Road both ways from Kilsham Lane to The Badgers Pub.”
