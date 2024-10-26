Road closed both ways after two-car crash in Chichester

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Oct 2024, 15:10 GMT
A road has been closed both ways after a two-car crash this afternoon.

The incident happened around 1.30pm on the A285 Station Road in Petworth, part of the Chichester district. Traffic delays are being reported.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A285 Station Road both ways from Kilsham Lane to The Badgers Pub.”

