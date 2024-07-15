Road closed both ways following multi-vehicle crash

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 17:27 BST
A road has been closed both ways following a multi-vehicle crash.

The incident was reported just after 3pm on A3021 Whippingham Road, near Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and delays due to multi-vehicle crash on A3021 Whippingham Road both ways from Alverstone Road to East Cowes Road.”

