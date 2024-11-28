Road closed both ways near A27 after crash as investigation work underway

A road has been closed near the A27 at Westbourne after a late night crash.

Investigation work is being carried out following the incident just before 11pm on Emsworth Common Road at Aldsworth on Wednesday. The road is closed in both directions.

AA Travel News said: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on Emsworth Common Road both ways between Woodberry Lane and Aldsworth Common Road. Around 10.45pm last night.”

