Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A road closure has been put in place after following considerable flooding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning yesterday (January 5) for heavy rain which was expected to last until this morning. As a result, there are a number of roads across the area that have suffered significant flooding.

Heavy rain is set to continue to hit Portsmouth for the rest of the day and into Monday morning. | Met Office

The AA has confirmed that a road closure has been put in place for South Boarhunt Road, due to River Wallington bursting its banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AA said: “Road closed due to flooding on South Boarhunt Road both ways from Portchester Lane to the Southwick turn-off. Due to River Wallington bursting its banks.”