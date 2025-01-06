Road closure in place after River Wallington bursts its banks following yellow weather warning

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 07:32 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 07:33 GMT
A road closure has been put in place after following considerable flooding.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning yesterday (January 5) for heavy rain which was expected to last until this morning. As a result, there are a number of roads across the area that have suffered significant flooding.

Heavy rain is set to continue to hit Portsmouth for the rest of the day and into Monday morning. | Met Office

The AA has confirmed that a road closure has been put in place for South Boarhunt Road, due to River Wallington bursting its banks.

The AA said: “Road closed due to flooding on South Boarhunt Road both ways from Portchester Lane to the Southwick turn-off. Due to River Wallington bursting its banks.”

