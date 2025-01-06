Road closure in place after River Wallington bursts its banks following yellow weather warning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning yesterday (January 5) for heavy rain which was expected to last until this morning. As a result, there are a number of roads across the area that have suffered significant flooding.
The AA has confirmed that a road closure has been put in place for South Boarhunt Road, due to River Wallington bursting its banks.
The AA said: “Road closed due to flooding on South Boarhunt Road both ways from Portchester Lane to the Southwick turn-off. Due to River Wallington bursting its banks.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.