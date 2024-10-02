Road closure in West Meon on A32 following fallen tree
A road in West Meon has been closed in both directions due to a fallen tree.
Gosport Road, A32, has been closed between the BP Petrol Station junction, A272, and The Angel Hotel. This road closure is in place due to a fallen tree and there are delays in the area as a result.
Hampshire County Council wrote on X: “Please find alternative route while work takes place to remove a fallen tree blocking both carriageways.”
