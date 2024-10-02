Road closure in West Meon on A32 following fallen tree

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 08:15 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 08:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A road in West Meon has been closed in both directions due to a fallen tree.

Gosport Road, A32, has been closed between the BP Petrol Station junction, A272, and The Angel Hotel. This road closure is in place due to a fallen tree and there are delays in the area as a result.

Hampshire County Council wrote on X: “Please find alternative route while work takes place to remove a fallen tree blocking both carriageways.”

For more information about the road closure, click here.

Related topics:A32Hampshire County CouncilWork

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.