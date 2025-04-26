Road closures for VE Day street parties in Portsmouth - full list

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road will be closed across Portsmouth over the bank holiday weekend as the city holds a number of street parties to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day

A total of 37 private street parties are set to take place across the city on the bank holiday weekend which require the closure of streets. The private parties commemorate the anniversary of Victory in Europe Day where the Germans officially surrendered to the Allies in the second world war.

The road closures are:

Saturday, May 3

Chelsea Road, midday to 8pm from junction of Victoria Grove to junction of Albert Road

Binsteed Road & St Stephen’s Road, 2pm to 6pm from the junction of Kingston Road, junction of Binsteed Road, junction Balliol Road and junction of Winchester Road

Mulberry Avenue, midday to 9pm, from the junction of Mulberry Lane to the dead end.

South Road, 9am to 10.30pm, from junction of Havant Road to junction of Central Road

Sunday, May 4

Aberdare Avenue, midday to 10pm from the junction of Penrhyn Avenue to dead end.

Avondale Road, 1pm to 7.30pm from the junction of Beecham Road to dead end.

Beverley Grove, 10.30am to 6.30pm from the junction with Portsdown Hill Road to the junction with Woodfield Avenue

Brompton Road, 11am to 5pm from No. 46b Brompton Road to the dead end.

Burbidge Grove, 8.30am to 9pm from Festing Grove to Eastern Parade

Carmarthen Avenue, 10am to 11pm from the junction of Havant Road to the dead end.

Catisfield Road & Posbrooke Road, midday to 8pm from the junction of Meon Road, junction of Milton Road, junction of Locksway Road and junction of Catisfield Road

Chitty Road, midday to 9pm, from the junction of Collins Road to the junction of Festing Grove

Craneswater Avenue, midday to 6pm from the junction of Festing Road to 20 Craneswater Avenue (school entrance)

Duncan Road (The Phoenix), midday to 6pm from the junction of St Vincent Road to the junction of Collingwood Road

Edgeware Road, midday to 9pm from the junction of Milton Road to the junction of Euston Road

Grant Road, 10 am to 7pm from the junction of Gillman Road to the junction of Galt Road

Haslemere Road & Liss Road, midday to 9pm from the junction of Bramshott Road, junction of Haslemere Road, junction of Liss Road, junction of Winter Road

Henley Road, 1pm to 7.30pm to the junction of Albert Road to the junction of Northcote Road

Highlands Road, midday to 10pm, from No. 1 Highlands Road to the dead end.

Horsea Road, 1pm to 9pm from the junction of Midway Road to the junction of South Avenue

Inhurst Road, midday to 6pm from the junction of London Road to the junction of Randolph Road

Kestrel Place, 2pm to 10.30pm from the junction of Binness Way to the dead end.

Kintyre Road, midday to 8pm from No.2 Kintyre Road to the dead end.

Marsh Close, midday to 8pm from the junction of Stroudley Avenue to the dead end.

Milebush Road, 8am to 6pm from the Edenbridge Road roundabout to the junction of Longfield Close

Seaview Road, midday to 9pm from the junction of St Hellen’s Road to the junction of Portsdown Avenue

St Ronans Avenue, 1pm to 10pm from the junction with St Ronan’s Road to the dead end.

Talbot Road, 10am to 9pm from the junction of Jessie Roa to the junction with Bramble Road

Taswell Road, 9am to 7pm from the junction of Worthing Road to the junction of Wimbledon Park Road

The Haven, 1pm to 9pm from No.7 The Haven to the dead end.

Wilberforce Road, 9am to 9pm from St Edward’s Road to the dead end.

Wilton Terrace, 8am to 9.30pm from Marmion Road to Wilton Place

Sunday, May 5

Grayshott Road, 11am to 5pm from the junction of Haslemere Road to the junction of Winter Road

Knox Road, 1pm to 10pm from Meyrick Road Link Road Side Of 41 leading oo Knox Road to the Ranelagh Road parking area at Stamshaw Park