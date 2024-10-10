Road closures in Hilsea set to continue until at least December for major gas work upgrade
One lane remains closed on the southbound carriageway of London Road in Hilsea outside the former News Centre site. This is to allow SGN to continue with the huge upgrade of the network in the area which has seen disruption in the area for for the past year.
Work was carried out on first the northbound carriageway and then on the southbound carriageway, although some of this was delayed as a result of the Eastern Road closures to keep the city moving while Southern Water carried our repairs to a burst sewage pipe.
Recently there have also been lane closures across the whole intersection where London Road/A3 meets Northern Parade, with bus stops temporarily out of action and come closures around Hilsea Crescent.
SGN has confirmed that the current phase of work is pencilled in until Monday, December 2. However this will be followed by a further phase of work with full details yet to be announced.
