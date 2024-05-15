Road near M27 closed following “traffic problem” on A334
A road has been closed following a “traffic problem” on the A334 - close to the M27.
Drivers are suffering delays in both directions following the incident near Curdridge - close to Hedge End, junction 7 of the M27.
AA Traffic News said: “Road closed, traffic problem and delays on A334 both ways from B3035 / Vicarage Lane to Reading Room Lane / Outlands Lane.”
