Road near M27 closed following “traffic problem” on A334

By Steve Deeks
Published 15th May 2024, 13:55 BST
A road has been closed following a “traffic problem” on the A334 - close to the M27.

Drivers are suffering delays in both directions following the incident near Curdridge - close to Hedge End, junction 7 of the M27.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed, traffic problem and delays on A334 both ways from B3035 / Vicarage Lane to Reading Room Lane / Outlands Lane.”

