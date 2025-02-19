Road partially blocked and delays building following crash in Chichester

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 12:13 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 12:13 BST
Drivers are facing delays this afternoon following a crash.

The AA has confirmed that there are delays and the road is partially blocked on St Paul’s Road, Chichester.

The AA said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash on B2178 St Paul's Road Northbound from Parklands Road to Sherborne Road.”

