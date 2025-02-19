Road partially blocked and delays building following crash in Chichester
Drivers are facing delays this afternoon following a crash.
The AA has confirmed that there are delays and the road is partially blocked on St Paul’s Road, Chichester.
The AA said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash on B2178 St Paul's Road Northbound from Parklands Road to Sherborne Road.”
