Road partially blocked near Southampton General Hospital with heavy traffic building after A35 crash

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 07:29 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 07:29 BST
A crash on a busy road is causing slow traffic near a hospital this morning.

The AA has reported that a car crash has resulted in a partially blocked road near Southampton General Hospital.

The AA says: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A35 Winchester Road Eastbound at Malvern Road.”

If you are heading to the hospital, allow extra time or find an alternative route.

