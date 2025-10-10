There is heavy traffic and long queues in Velder Avenue, southbound, this afternoon (Friday, October 10) due to a lane closure.
This comes due to an overturned Mini which has resulted in police, paramedics and the fire service responding.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been contacted for more information.
1. Velder Avenue, Southbound
The southbound lane of Velder Avenue, in Portsmouth, has been closed due to an overturned car.
Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak
