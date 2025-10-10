Road partially closed while emergency services respond to overturned car

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2025, 15:14 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 15:42 BST

One lane is currently closed on a busy road while emergency services respond to an serious incident.

There is heavy traffic and long queues in Velder Avenue, southbound, this afternoon (Friday, October 10) due to a lane closure.

This comes due to an overturned Mini which has resulted in police, paramedics and the fire service responding.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been contacted for more information.

The southbound lane of Velder Avenue, in Portsmouth, has been closed due to an overturned car. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Velder Avenue, Southbound

The southbound lane of Velder Avenue, in Portsmouth, has been closed due to an overturned car. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

The southbound lane of Velder Avenue, in Portsmouth, has been closed due to an overturned car. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Velder Avenue, Southbound

The southbound lane of Velder Avenue, in Portsmouth, has been closed due to an overturned car. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

The southbound lane of Velder Avenue, in Portsmouth, has been closed due to an overturned car. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Velder Avenue Crash

The southbound lane of Velder Avenue, in Portsmouth, has been closed due to an overturned car. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

The southbound lane of Velder Avenue, in Portsmouth, has been closed due to an overturned car. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Velder Avenue, Southbound

The southbound lane of Velder Avenue, in Portsmouth, has been closed due to an overturned car. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

