A road in Hampshire is still closed while emergency services try to recover a lorry which is stuck under a railway bridge.

The incident in Greatbridge Road in Romsey was first reported early this morning (September 24) and as a result, the road has been closed in both directions between Budds Lane and Duttons Road.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit posted to Facebook, saying: “There will be a few delays around the Romsey area this morning whilst we deal with a lorry stuck under bridge at Greatbridge Road, road likely to be closed for a few hours whilst we await recovery.”

The AA has reported that the traffic is managing well following the closure and there are only minor delays in, and around, the area.

