Road remains closed in Romsey after lorry gets stuck under railway bridge
The incident in Greatbridge Road in Romsey was first reported early this morning (September 24) and as a result, the road has been closed in both directions between Budds Lane and Duttons Road.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit posted to Facebook, saying: “There will be a few delays around the Romsey area this morning whilst we deal with a lorry stuck under bridge at Greatbridge Road, road likely to be closed for a few hours whilst we await recovery.”
The AA has reported that the traffic is managing well following the closure and there are only minor delays in, and around, the area.
