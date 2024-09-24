Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road in Hampshire is still closed while emergency services try to recover a lorry which is stuck under a railway bridge.

The incident in Greatbridge Road in Romsey was first reported early this morning (September 24) and as a result, the road has been closed in both directions between Budds Lane and Duttons Road.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit posted to Facebook, saying: “There will be a few delays around the Romsey area this morning whilst we deal with a lorry stuck under bridge at Greatbridge Road, road likely to be closed for a few hours whilst we await recovery.”

