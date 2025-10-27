Seven weeks of lane closures and traffic restrictions has come into effect along a busy stretch of road as bus lane improvements are completed.

As of 6am this morning (October 27), improvement work began at the Northern Parade and London Road junction in the city, with restrictions in place for seven weeks.

Starting Monday 27 October, improvement works will begin to enhance bus journeys and overall traffic flows in this area of Portsmouth. This is Phase 1 of the project, running for 7 weeks, with Phase 2 resuming in the new year after a Christmas break. | Portsmouth City Council

The lane closures and restrictions come as part of the £52 million Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) to enhance local bus services and infrastructure.

Improvements as part of the project will include bus lanes upgrades, resurfacing roads, pavements and cycle paths and drainage will be improved. New illuminated signs will also be introduced, as well as green spaces to make the area more attractive.

The project will also see upgrades along Kingston Road, between Hanway Road and Binsteed Road, Arundel Street and Lake Road.

Driving restrictions at the Northern Parade and London Road junction are as follows:

No right turn onto Northern Parade from London Road due to a southbound lane closure starting outside Hilsea Hand Car Wash.

Expect varied northbound and southbound lane closures throughout this phase.

During the northbound London Road lane closure, all traffic can use the bus lane between the approach to London Road Junction on Northern Parade and Portsbridge Roundabout.

Military Road junction will remain open.

Changes to bus services are as follows:

The northbound Hilsea Crescent bus stop (Stop G) will be temporarily suspended.

Use the previous stop at Oakwood Road or the next stop at Hilsea Lido for services 8 the Star, 18, 20, and 725.