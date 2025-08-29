Road works result in temporary change in bus locations in city centre next month

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2025, 15:33 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 15:33 BST
Road works and bus shelter replacaments will result in temporary changes to bus stop locations next month.

Residents are being advised that between September 1 and September 7, the bus stops along Commercial Road and Edinburgh Road will be relocated for road works.

The temporary changes will be in effect between Monday, September 1 and Sunday, September 7 and will see the stops relocated to Bishop Crispian Way, Station Street, Stanhope Road and Unicorn Road.

Portsmouth City Council is advising residents and visitors of temporary changes to bus stop locations on Commercial Road and Edinburgh Road due to road resurfacing works and bus shelter replacements.placeholder image
Councillor Peter Candlish, Cabinet Member for Transport, said: “Resurfacing the road and replacing bus shelters is part of our wider plan to make bus travel more efficient and encourage more people to use public transport. We appreciate everyone’s patience while we carry out this work."

The Portsmouth City Council has said the change will be in place day and night throughout the week. Passengers are encouraged to check service details with the bus operators.

All shops and businesses in the area will be open as usual while the road is closed to vehicles for the work to be safely carried out.

This initiative forms part of the Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), a £48 million investment from the Department for Transport (DfT) aimed at transforming the city’s public transport network.

For more information about the temporary bus stop changes, click here.

