Roadworks causing carnage on M27 and A27 near Portsmouth with increasing delays
There are a number of roadworks taking place across Portsmouth and its surrounding areas and as a result, the roads have been carnage.
A lane is currently closed on the M27 westbound just after junction 12 near Portsmouth. This closure is due to drainage works that are taking place but it has caused delays backing onto the A27.
There are also temporary traffic lights at Bedhampton Hill Road around the Beefeater (B2177) which is causing congestion and there are also temporary traffic lights due to construction on A32 Wickham Road both ways near Pook Lane.