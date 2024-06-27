Rush hour drivers on A27 heading from Portsmouth warned of delays

By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Jun 2024, 08:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are being warned of delays on the A27 this morning.

Motorists are being delayed heading eastbound from Portsmouth towards Chichester.

AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic on A27 Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).”

Related topics:A27Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.