Rush hour drivers on A27 heading from Portsmouth warned of delays
Drivers are being warned of delays on the A27 this morning.
Motorists are being delayed heading eastbound from Portsmouth towards Chichester.
AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic on A27 Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).”
