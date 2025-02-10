There are major delays for commuters travelling into the city.

There is currently a sea of red on the AA as drivers face lengthy delays following an incident on the M27.

The AA said that the M27 was ‘partially blocked’ due to crash on M27 Westbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth).

As a result, there are delays backing to Havant.

The AA said: “Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on A3(M) Southbound between J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville) and J5 A27 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington).