Portsmouth traffic: M3 and M27 planned closure scheduled for tonight - Here is when
The M3 will be closed southbound between junction 13 and the M27 from 9pm on Friday, May 3 until 6am on Saturday, May 4. This is a major route for many people travelling to Portsmouth so drivers should plan their route accordingly between those times.
National Highways have advised that the planned closures is to enable structural work to take place. It is not the only stretch of the M3 that will be closed with the northbound section also set to be closed junction 4a and 3 for drainage work to be completed.
The northbound closure will be taking place during the same time period as the southbound.
