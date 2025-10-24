A seven car pile up on the M27 caused major lane closures and hefty delays yesterday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a significant crash on the westbound carriageway of the M27 at junction 12 yesterday (October 23) at approximately 10.30am.

The incident, which involved seven vehicles, resulted in three lanes of four being closed on the major stretch of motorway.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called just before 10.30am on Thursday 23 October, to reports of a collision.

“Minor injuries were reported.”

National Highways: South East previously said: “3 lanes (of 4) are closed on the #M27 westbound in #Hampshire between J12 (#Portsmouth) and J11 (#Fareham) due to a collision.

“Our Traffic Officers are on scene and recovery is being arranged. There's a 30 minute delay on approach with 3 miles of congestion.”