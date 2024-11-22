'Severe' A3 delays heading towards Portsmouth after traffic incident
A lane has been closed on a busy road heading towards Portsmouth with delays of over 30 minutes.
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and delays due to stalled vehicle on A3 Southbound from A3 (Buriton Turn Off) to Chalton Lane (Chalton Turn Off).
“Severe delays of 30 minutes and delays increasing on A3 Southbound in Hampshire. Average speed ten mph.”
