'Severe' A3 delays heading towards Portsmouth after traffic incident

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 16:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A lane has been closed on a busy road heading towards Portsmouth with delays of over 30 minutes.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and delays due to stalled vehicle on A3 Southbound from A3 (Buriton Turn Off) to Chalton Lane (Chalton Turn Off).

“Severe delays of 30 minutes and delays increasing on A3 Southbound in Hampshire. Average speed ten mph.”

Related topics:Traffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice