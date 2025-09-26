This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Drivers are facing delays when heading to Portsmouth on the M27 this morning.

There are currently “severe” delays of 20 minutes on the eastbound section of the M27 between Fareham and Portsmouth on Friday, September 26.

AA Traffic News has reported: “Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) and A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”

Live traffic updates can be found on AA Traffic News.