'Severe delays' for Gosport rush hour drivers on A32 and A27

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025, 07:50 BST
Rush hour drivers in Gosport are being “severely delayed” after a stalled vehicle has left a lane closed on the A32.

Motorists on the A32 Gosport Road northbound are being held up with delays in the area - including on the A27 up to the M27.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A32 Gosport Road northbound before Quay Street Roundabout.

“Severe delays of 15 minutes on A32 Gosport Road Northbound between A32 and A27 Eastern Way. Average speed ten mph.”

Delays are also being felt nearby on Peel Common Roundabout. The AA said: “Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on Peel Common Roundabout Northbound between B3385 Broom Way and A32 Newgate Lane. Average speed ten mph.”

