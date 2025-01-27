Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Drivers are facing severe delays on the M27 in Hampshire with morning rush hour in full swing.

There are currently delays of 29 minutes between Fareham and Portsmouth on the M27 eastbound on Monday, January 27. The cause of the delays have not yet been confirmed with the average speed around 10 miles per hour.