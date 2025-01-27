Portsmouth Traffic: Severe delays for M27 drivers between Fareham and Portsmouth
Drivers are facing severe delays on the M27 in Hampshire with morning rush hour in full swing.
There are currently delays of 29 minutes between Fareham and Portsmouth on the M27 eastbound on Monday, January 27. The cause of the delays have not yet been confirmed with the average speed around 10 miles per hour.
AA traffic news have reported: “ Severe delays of 29 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and M275. Average speed ten mph.”
