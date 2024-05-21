“Severe delays” for rush hour drivers on M27 after traffic incident
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
“Severe delays” are being reported on the M27 after a traffic incident.
AA Traffic News said of the incident by Whiteley: “One lane closed and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham).”
Further along there are also delays. The AA added: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on M27 Eastbound between M27 and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 20 mph.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.