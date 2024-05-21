“Severe delays” for rush hour drivers on M27 after traffic incident

By Steve Deeks
Published 21st May 2024, 17:41 BST
“Severe delays” are being reported on the M27 after a traffic incident.

AA Traffic News said of the incident by Whiteley: “One lane closed and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham).”

Further along there are also delays. The AA added: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on M27 Eastbound between M27 and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 20 mph.”

