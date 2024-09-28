“Severe delays” heading into city on M275 and Eastern Road as Portsmouth FC play Sheffield Utd
“Severe delays” are being reported on the roads heading into Portsmouth.
AA Traffic News has reported delays southbound on the M275 and from the A27 along Eastern Road onto Velder Avenue. It comes as Pompey are playing at Fratton Park to Sheffield United in the Championship.
The AA said: “Severe delays of twelve minutes on M275 Southbound between M27 J12 and A3 Mile End Road. Average speed five mph.
“Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on A2030 Velder Avenue Southbound between A27 and A288 Milton Road. Average speed ten mph.”
