Drivers are facing increasing delays on the M27 this morning.

The AA has confirmed that there is heavy congestion on the M27 and drivers are facing lengthy delays.

The AA said: “Severe delays of 25 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed 15 mph.“

