'Severe' delays on A34 following lane closure as result of stalled car
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A lane closure on a major A road is causing ‘severe’ delays this evening.
Drivers are facing lengthy delays on the A34 this evening (January 23) due to a lane closure due to a stalled car.
The AA said: “One lane closed and delays due to stalled vehicle on A34 Southbound before M3 J9 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North).“
Drivers should be advised that there are delays in and around the area as a result of the lane closure.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.