'Severe' delays on A34 following lane closure as result of stalled car

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 17:45 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 17:46 BST
A lane closure on a major A road is causing ‘severe’ delays this evening.

Drivers are facing lengthy delays on the A34 this evening (January 23) due to a lane closure due to a stalled car.

The AA said: “One lane closed and delays due to stalled vehicle on A34 Southbound before M3 J9 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North).“

Drivers should be advised that there are delays in and around the area as a result of the lane closure.

The AA added: “Severe delays of 23 minutes and delays increasing on A34.”

