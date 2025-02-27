Hampshire traffic: Severe delays on M27 Eastbound between Fareham and Portsmouth due to a partially blocked lane

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 08:09 BST

There are long delays on a busy Hampshire motorway this morning due to a partially blocked lane.

Queues are building on the M27 eastbound between junction 11 (Fareham and Gosport) and Portsmouth on Thursday, February 27. Drivers are currently experiencing delays of 15 minutes.

AA Traffic News are reporting: “ Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on M27 Eastbound after J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport).

“Severe delays of 15 minutes on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Average speed ten mph.”

