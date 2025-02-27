This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There are long delays on a busy Hampshire motorway this morning due to a partially blocked lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queues are building on the M27 eastbound between junction 11 (Fareham and Gosport) and Portsmouth on Thursday, February 27. Drivers are currently experiencing delays of 15 minutes.

AA Traffic News are reporting: “ Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on M27 Eastbound after J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Severe delays of 15 minutes on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Average speed ten mph.”