“Severe delays” on M27 for rush hour drivers amid traffic incident by M3
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
“Severe delays” are being reported on the M27 while a traffic incident by the M3 has also been reported .
AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Average speed ten mph.”
Meanwhile, delays were being reported around the M3. The AA added: “Delays due to earlier stalled vehicle on A34 Southbound before M3 J9 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.