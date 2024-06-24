“Severe delays” on M27 for rush hour drivers amid traffic incident by M3

By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Jun 2024, 17:50 BST
“Severe delays” are being reported on the M27 while a traffic incident by the M3 has also been reported .

The road has been closed by police.

AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Average speed ten mph.”

Meanwhile, delays were being reported around the M3. The AA added: “Delays due to earlier stalled vehicle on A34 Southbound before M3 J9 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North).”

