Severe delays on the A27 eastbound near Emsworth with traffic backing up to the A3
Drivers are currently facing long delays on the A27.
Traffic is being affected on the eastbound carriageway with the delays starting past the exit for Emsworth and backing up to the A3. The cause of the delay has not yet been confirmed but it is continuing to increase.
AA Traffic News reported: “Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on A27 Eastbound in West Sussex. Average speed ten mph.”
Up to date traffic information can be found on theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.