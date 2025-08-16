This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Drivers are experiencing severe delays on the A3 this morning with a vehicle fire causing the road to be partially blocked.

The delays are being experienced on the northbound carriageway near Clanfield on Saturday, August 16. Traffic is being affected from Waterlooville to Clanfield as emergency services deal with the incident.

AA Traffic News have reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on A3(M) Northbound from J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain) to A3 (Clanfield).

“Severe delays of 27 minutes on A3(M) Northbound between J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain) and A3 (Clanfield). Average speed five mph.

Hampshire police have been at the scene to assist with lane closure with incident happening just after 8am this morning.

Live traffic updates can be found on AA Traffic News.