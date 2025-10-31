Severe delays on the A3 southbound with the road partially blocked near Chalton
The incident is on the southbound carriageway near Chalton on Friday, October 31 with traffic queueing. There are currently delays of 24 minutes with rush hour in full swing.
AA Traffic News has reported: “Severe delays of 24 minutes and delays increasing on A3 Southbound between A272 Winchester Road and New Barn Farm Lane. Average speed ten mph.
"Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on the A3 Southbound after Chalton Lane (Chalton Turn Off).