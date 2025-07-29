Severe delays on the A3 with one lane blocked near Horndean due to obstruction
Drivers are facing severe delays on the A3 with one lane blocked due to an obstruction.
The incident has occurred on the Southbound carriageway near Horndean on Tuesday, July 29 with delays expected to increase.
AA Traffic News have reported: “One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on A3 Southbound from (Chalton Turn Off) to A3(M) (Clanfield).
“Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays increasing on A3 Southbound between A3 and New Barn Farm Lane. Average speed ten mph.”
Live traffic news can be found on the AA Traffic News website.
