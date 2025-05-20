This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Drivers are experiencing “severe” delays on the M27 with one lane closed due to a breakdown.

Traffic is being affected westbound between Portsmouth and Wickham on Tuesday, May 20. One lane is closed due to a truck breaking down and delays are expected to increase as it gets closer to rush hour.

AA Traffic News has reported: “Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J12 M275 (Portsmouth) and J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham). Average speed 15 mph.

“One lane closed and queueing traffic due to stalled truck on M27 Westbound before J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham). Lane one (of three) is closed.”

Up to date traffic information can be found on the AA Traffic News website.