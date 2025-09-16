This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Lanes are now open after drivers experienced delays of 44 minutes on the M27 with four miles of congestion following a crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened westbound between J12 Portsmouth and J11 Fareham on Tuesday, September 16 causing two lanes to close. There were reports of a number of emergency service vehicles in attendance including police, fire service and ambulance.

National Highways have confirmed that the lanes have now reopened and although delays remain in the area they are easing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AA Traffic News have reported: “Long delays due to earlier crash, two cars involved on M27 Westbound from J12 M275 (Portsmouth) to J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Congestion to the A27 Havant Bypass. Restrictions were lifted just prior to 6:10pm.”

National Highways: South East posted the following on X when the crash was first confirmed: “2 lanes (of 3 ) are closed on the #M27 westbound between J12 and J11. This is due to a collision. National Highways traffic officers are on scene assisting Hampshire Police and Ambulance services. There are over 30 minute delays and 4 miles of congestion.”