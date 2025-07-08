This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A lane closure on the M27 is causing delays for drivers this morning.

The vehicle has broken down on the M27 near Fareham on Tuesday, July 8, with morning rush hour traffic affected.

AA Traffic News have reported: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Eastbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham).”

There are also further delays in the area as rush hour gets into full swing. The M275 northbound currently has slow traffic from the exit to Tipner to the joining of the M27 westbound on Tuesday, July 8.

AA Traffic News are reporting: “Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on M275 Northbound between J2 Wharf Road (Rudmore Roundabout) and M27. Average speed ten mph.”

For live traffic updates visit AA Traffic News.