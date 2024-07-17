"Severe delays" reported for M27 drivers amid A27 traffic disruption
Drivers on the M27 and A27 are suffering delays this morning.
Drivers on the M27 in the construction area are being “severely” delayed according to AA Traffic News, which said: “Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed 15 mph.”
Meanwhile there are delays on the A27. “Queueing traffic on A27 Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Usual delays,” the AA added.
