Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have cleared a major road following a crash earlier this afternoon.

Officers rushed to the scene of the collision in Havant Road, Hayling Island. Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported the incident at 3.40pm.

Severe traffic disruption is taking place following the crash in Havant Road, Hayling Island. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

They said on Facebook: “Havant Road, Hayling Island currently blocked at Stoke Fruit Farm due to two vehicle RTC. Awaiting recovery of both vehicles and road clean up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel said the Havant Road obstruction was between West Lane and Copse Lane, which has now been cleared.