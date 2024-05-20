Hampshire traffic: Major Hayling Island road cleared following severe crash as police attend scene
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers rushed to the scene of the collision in Havant Road, Hayling Island. Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported the incident at 3.40pm.
They said on Facebook: “Havant Road, Hayling Island currently blocked at Stoke Fruit Farm due to two vehicle RTC. Awaiting recovery of both vehicles and road clean up.”
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel said the Havant Road obstruction was between West Lane and Copse Lane, which has now been cleared.
Stagecoach South said all of its bus services to and from Hayling Island are severally limited, with some being cancelled as a result of the traffic.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.