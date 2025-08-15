‘Completely unacceptable’ behavious spotted on the A27 after an unmarked police motorcyclist sees driver on phone.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit has taken to social media after a dangerous driver was spotted on their phone on a major A road.

An unmarked police car has spotted a driver on their phone on the A27. | Hampshire Police

The Facebook post said: “We’ve caught yet another distracted driver — this time on the A27 in Farlington.

“Once again, our unmarked police motorcyclist spotted the offence and captured clear footage of the driver using their mobile phone behind the wheel.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and puts lives at risk.”

The driver has now been reported for the offence.