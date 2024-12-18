Shocking pictures show terrifying damage to cars involved in Hampshire crash

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 07:36 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 07:36 BST
Firefighters have issued a reminder to drivers after a road was closed due to a serious two car crash.

Firefighters rushed to a two car crash in Romsey Road in Stonymarsh on December 15 at approximately 7pm - and they are now issuing an important reminder to drivers.

The crew provided Immediate Emergency Care to the four casualties involved who had suffered minor injuries and were passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Firefighters have issued an important reminder following a crash on Romsey Road.placeholder image
Firefighters have issued an important reminder following a crash on Romsey Road. | Hampshire Fire

Firefighters left the scene following a stop message at 8:25pm.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have now issued a reminder to make sure drivers are being responsible and vigilant on the road.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “This is an important reminder for drivers to slow down, wear a seatbelt, avoid distractions and ensure you aren’t impaired by drink or drugs.

“Stay safe when behind the wheel by following the rules of the road and our guidance.”

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice