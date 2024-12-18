Firefighters have issued a reminder to drivers after a road was closed due to a serious two car crash.

Firefighters rushed to a two car crash in Romsey Road in Stonymarsh on December 15 at approximately 7pm - and they are now issuing an important reminder to drivers.

The crew provided Immediate Emergency Care to the four casualties involved who had suffered minor injuries and were passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

Firefighters have issued an important reminder following a crash on Romsey Road. | Hampshire Fire

Firefighters left the scene following a stop message at 8:25pm.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “This is an important reminder for drivers to slow down, wear a seatbelt, avoid distractions and ensure you aren’t impaired by drink or drugs.

“Stay safe when behind the wheel by following the rules of the road and our guidance.”