Signalling failure causes delays and cancellations across city, with disruption to continue

Commuters are being advised that a signalling problem is impacting trains travelling in the city.

Trains are anticipated to be delayed, cancelled or revised this morning (September 30) due to a signalling problem between Portsmouth and Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour.

SWR has written on X, saying: “At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will last until the end of the day.

“Trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines and your journey is likely to take longer.

“We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information.”

