Signalling fault at Cosham results in train service delays

A signalling problem at Cosham has resulted in delays to some services.

The line has fully reopened and the trains are returning to normal, however South Western Railway is expecting delays to be in place until 10am today.

There are some delays at Cosham station following a signalling problem. | Google

The South Western Rail website said: “Train services running through this station are returning to normal but some services may still be delayed. Disruption is expected until 10:00 11/02.

“Following an earlier signalling problem at Cosham, the line towards Fareham is now reopen as normal.For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.”