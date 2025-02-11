Signalling fault at Cosham results in train service delays

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 07:34 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 07:34 BST
A signalling problem at Cosham has resulted in delays to some services.

Following an earlier signalling problem at Cosham, towards Fareham, there are some delays this morning (February 11).

The line has fully reopened and the trains are returning to normal, however South Western Railway is expecting delays to be in place until 10am today.

There are some delays at Cosham station following a signalling problem.placeholder image
There are some delays at Cosham station following a signalling problem. | Google

The South Western Rail website said: “Train services running through this station are returning to normal but some services may still be delayed. Disruption is expected until 10:00 11/02.

“Following an earlier signalling problem at Cosham, the line towards Fareham is now reopen as normal.For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.”

For more information about delays to train services, click here.

