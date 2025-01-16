Signalling fault between Hilsea and Fratton causing significant disruption, South Western Railway confirms
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Passengers are facing delays this morning following a signalling fault.
South Western Railway has confirmed that passengers could experience delays due to a signalling fault between Hilsea and Fratton.
The signalling fault has now been resolved but there are residual delays in place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.