Signalling fault between Hilsea and Fratton causing significant disruption, South Western Railway confirms

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 08:00 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 08:00 BST
Passengers are facing delays this morning following a signalling fault.

South Western Railway has confirmed that passengers could experience delays due to a signalling fault between Hilsea and Fratton.

The signalling fault has now been resolved but there are residual delays in place.

As a result of this, South Western Railway has said that delays are likely to last until 10am.

